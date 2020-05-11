MPD identifies suspects in John’s Seafood homicide investigation

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are looking for three people in connection with a Sunday night homicide.

It happened at John’s Seafood located at 1150 Springhill Avenue.

An unidentified man found injured in the parking lot was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Mobile Police have released pictures of a man and two women wanted in the case.

If you know who they are, call Mobile Police at (251) 208-7211 and remember you can remain anonymous.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories