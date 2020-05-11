MPD identifies suspects in John’s Seafood homicide investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are looking for three people in connection with a Sunday night homicide.

It happened at John’s Seafood located at 1150 Springhill Avenue.

An unidentified man found injured in the parking lot was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Mobile Police have released pictures of a man and two women wanted in the case.

If you know who they are, call Mobile Police at (251) 208-7211 and remember you can remain anonymous.







