Suspects from Mobile County arrested during Tallahassee drug bust

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — A traffic stop in Florida landed three people in jail, including two people with outstanding warrants in Mobile County.

Officers pulled over a vehicle for running a red light near Mission Road and West Tharpe Street in Tallahassee on Friday, August 9.

“During the investigation, officers discovered methamphetamine, clonazepam pills with no prescription and drug paraphernalia,” Tallahassee Police said in a news release.

Three people in the car — identified as 23-year-old Adam B. Kidd, 26-year-old Kaitlyne G. Paxton, and 51-year-old David G. Shipley — were arrested.

According to Tallahassee Police, Paxton had outstanding drug warrants from Mobile County, and Kidd had outstanding burglary warrants from Mobile County.

Jail records show Paxton and Kidd have both been arrested several times in Mobile County dating back to 2014.

