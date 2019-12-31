Suspects charged in missing man’s death transferred to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The two men charged in the death of a missing man have been transferred to Mobile. Marcos Oslan and David Hernandez were booked into Mobile Metro Jail just after 7:00 Tuesday morning.

The two are charged in the murder of Tracie Dennis. Police say Dennis worked for the two men and went to a house to try and get paid for his work. Investigators believe that’s when Dennis was shot and killed, his body was found buried behind a home on Marcus Drive.

Police say Oslan and Hernandez are from Puerto Rico. They were arrested in Jacksonville, Florida. Now that they’ve been transferred to Mobile Metro, they will go through the court process in Alabama.

