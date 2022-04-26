MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police report a group of men assaulted a man at his home Monday afternoon. One of the attackers shot the victim’s relative’s car as they drove away from the scene, according to a MPD news release.

Police responded to an assault call at the 7600 block of Mailon Court on Monday at about 3 p.m. Police determine a group of men attacked the victim. They also determined that a relative of the man who was attacked arrived just as the suspects were leaving in a car.

As they drove away, one of the attackers shot the victim’s relative’s car. No one was injured, according to police, who are still investigating.