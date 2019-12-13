Suspects arrested in relation to counterfeit and stolen checks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot of reports were made to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office in regards to counterfeit and stolen checks. Chelsea Dobbs and Matthew O’Saile were identified as suspects by the MCSO.

Dobbs was taken into custody, while O’Saile stole her mother’s vehicle. Once MCSO located the vehicle, they found O’Saile inside sleeping.

According to MCSO, they also found approximately over $40,000 in stolen checks, numerous I.D.’s, counterfeit checks, Counterfeit I.D.’s and counterfeit tag receipt in the stolen vehicle.

O’Saile is being charged with 17 counts of possession of a forged instrument 3rd, along with a list of other charges. Dobbs is still in Metro Jail. There could be additional charges once the investigation is complete.

