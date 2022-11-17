MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to kill at least 1.5 million people were allegedly going to be paid $10,000 for trafficking the drug.

Zeshan Fayyaz, 26, and Lener Solies, 27, both from California faced a judge Thursday morning for their preliminary hearing.

Both were originally booked into jail in October for trafficking 3 kilograms of fentanyl and 2-3 grams of cocaine. They are both facing possession and trafficking of controlled substance charges. Their bond was set to $1.5 million each. If convicted, they could face life in prison.

Keith Wilson with the Mobile County Sherriff’s Office testified. According to Wilson, Lener Solies did not have a valid driver’s license, but Zeshan Fayyaz did. However, Solies was the one driving according to testimony.

They were allegedly driving from the Los Angeles area to Pensacola. They were stopped on I-10 heading Eastbound on the Dauphin Island Parkway exit. They were stopped for having an expired paper tag on a rental car.

Wilson testified that both Solies and Fayyaz admitted there were drugs in the car. Deputies found a gray suitcase with drugs inside. Wilson says both suspects didn’t know which kind of drugs were in the car.

Wilson also said Solies testified to deputies that he was trafficking the drug to get paid $10,000, and $1,000 of it would go to Fayyaz.

As part of their investigation, Wilson said investigators seized both Solies and Fayyaz’s phones, but nothing came part of that investigation yet.

Judge George Zoghby presided over this case. He said this case has enough probable cause to go to a grand jury. Solies’ defense attorney, Chase Dearman, said he can see the suspects facing federal charges.