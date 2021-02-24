Suspected cop killer claims Stand Your Ground defense

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge in Mobile heard arguments that the case against Marco Perez should be thrown out.

Perez is charged with shooting undercover policeman Sean Tuder in January 2019 at the Peachtree Apartments in west Mobile. His attorneys argued Tuder never identified himself as a policeman, and Perez thought he was being attacked and acted lawfully under Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law.

The prosecution says that law doesn’t apply because Perez was a convicted felon barred from owning a gun and that the weapon used was stolen.