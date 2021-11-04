Suspected car thief spits in Saraland police officer’s face

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman suspected of stealing a car spit in the face of a Saraland police officer while she was being arrested.

Saraland police say 23-year-old Charsey Crawford of Wilmer was arrested Thursday, Nov. 4, for first-degree theft of property. The charge stems from a motor vehicle theft that happened on Monday, Nov. 1, on Highway 45.

As the police officer was trying to fasten Crawford’s seatbelt in the back of the patrol car, police say she became disorderly and spit in the face of the officer.

Crawford was taken into custody on S. McVay Drive after investigators received information she would be in the area. She is charged with first-degree theft of property and first-degree assault with bodily fluids.