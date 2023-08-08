MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have named a suspect wanted for questioning in Monday night’s deadly shooting on Wagner Street.

Police said they are looking for Milton Farris, 37. Police said he is wanted for questioning.

Police said officers responded to Townhouse Square Apartments at 8:23 p.m. Monday Police found Malinda Robertson, 30, shot. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Monday night, Mobile Police officials said a “domestic altercation” led to the shooting. Police said children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this story on-air and online as we learn more.