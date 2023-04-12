MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 learned exclusive new details on a murder investigation from March. Mobile police are now looking for Lacedrick Davis, 18, and they need the community’s help.

It’s been a month since Cedric Lynch Jr., 27, was shot and killed in his car on Northwest Drive. His mother, Ella Lynch, says it’s been difficult dealing with the loss of her son.

“It’s unbearable,” said Ella Lynch. “Like to lose someone that you care so much about and so close to and the whole family. Everybody loved him. And just to get just murdered, taken away. And it’s painful.”

His father, Cedric Lynch Sr., says he’s still coping with the loss.

“When it all boils down, my baby gone,” said Lynch Sr. “He ain’t coming back.”

Since her son’s death, Ella Lynch has been waiting for police to name a suspect.

“I just want justice for my son.”

We reached out to MPD to get the family answers.

Sitting down with Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, he revealed they are on the lookout for Davis. Prine listed the charges Davis will face once apprehended.

“He is wanted for murder, burglary first and shooting into an occupied vehicle,” said Prine. “We’re making attempts to locate him and apprehend him and put him in jail. But we also need the community’s help.”

Ella Lynch says her son and Davis knew each other.

Ella Lynch says her son was a good guy, and now her grandson will have to grow up without a father. She wants to make sure no one else goes through the pain she and her husband are going through.

“I would like to tell these young people to put the guns down,” said Ella Lynch. “Put the gun down. It’s not even worth it. Put the gun down. It’s a better way to solve situations. Please put the guns down.”

Prine says Davis is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Mobile Police.