MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting two people at a food mart in Theodore is now on Mobile’s Most Wanted list. 22-year-old Trenteon King was recently added to the list.

Officers were called to M & M food mart at Highway 90 two weeks ago. While investigating, officers determined that two people were shot. One victim went to her parent’s home at Bowers Lane, which is less than two miles from the scene. The two victims had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the MPD.

King has a long arrest history in Mobile. In 2016 he was charged with murder in the death of D’Anthony Means. The murder case against him crumbled. Documents show an error on a search warrant made critical evidence inadmissible in court. In 2021 the state opted to end its prosecution of King for murder unless new evidence was found.