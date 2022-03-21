MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The person who led police on a chase through downtown Mobile and who had a shoot out with Mobile police officers on March 18 has been identified.

According to officials with the Mobile Police Department, Kimmie Weaver, 44, was the suspect of the incident. When officers approached the vehicle after it crashed, Weaver was dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Weaver has a long criminal history dating back to 1998. On March 5, 2022, Weaver was arrested on a domestic violence charge but was released on bond on March 7. His criminal records also show that he had previously been arrested for crimes such as attempted murder, domestic violence, gun charges, drug charges and traffic offenses.