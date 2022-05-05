PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man suspected of killing a man and shooting his ex-wife is now in custody. Prichard Police held a news conference Thursday with updates on the case.

Maurice Sashington was taken into custody after he was found by federal agents in a Nevada desert. Sashington, who had been on the run since Christmas Eve, was found living out of his car.

Sashington was caught after FBI agents from the Mobile field office contacted their Nevada counterparts. Agents were able to track Sashington down and take him into custody. Sashington will be extradited back to Mobile within a couple of days, according to Detective Jason Hadaway with Prichard Major Crimes Unit.

Sashington is suspected of shooting Quincy Kemp and Shanda Avery. Kemp, who was Avery’s boyfriend, was killed during the shooting. Avery was shot 16 times. She survived, but was in critical condition and still in the hospital three months after the shooting.

Shashington was believed to be in Mississippi, Florida and Washington County before he left for Nevada. Investigators believe Shasington left when he learned Prichard Police were tracking his movements.

Detectives called Avery and told her Sashington was in custody. Hadaway recalled that Avery was very excited about his capture.

“I basically have been in contact with them since this all happened,” said Hadaway. “She has not been home, she’s been in fear for her life.”

After Sashington is extradited, detectives will get a search warrant to check his car for possible evidence. Sashington’s arrest was announced Thursday, May 5, 2022.