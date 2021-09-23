Suspect in nightclub kidnapping case moved to Mobile jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of kidnapping a teen outside of a Mobile nightclub was transferred to the Mobile Metro Jail on Thursday morning.

Morris Linson, Jr., was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of kidnapping 2nd degree and unlawful breaking and entering vehicle.

Mobile Police detectives interviewed Linson in Escambia County, Fla., where Linson was arrested for second-degree kidnapping and taken to the Escambia County Jail.

On Sept. 17, Mobile Police investigated the disappearance of an 18-year-old allegedly taken from Troubadours Country Saloon early Friday morning.

The teen was later located at the University of South Alabama.

Police interviewed witnesses and reviewd surveillance video from Troubadours as part of the investigation.

Following the alleged kidnapping, the nightclub has changed some policies, including moving the minimum entry age from 19 to 21.