MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the men accused of the shooting that injured five people at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in the fall of 2021 is still on the run. Hezekiah Belfon is wanted for the shooting at a high school football game on Oct. 15th of last year. Police say he fired a gun into a crowd of people at the stadium. Five people were hurt. He remains on Mobile’s most wanted list.

Beflon turned 20-years-old in January. He was 19 at the time of the crime. Mobile Police also arrested 19-year-old Jai Scott last year and a 17-year-old in connection to the football game violence. The game coincided with Vigor High School’s homecoming. The shooting angered parents who expected to have a fun night with their families.