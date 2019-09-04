Suspect in Ladd-Peebles shooting pleads not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The teenager accused of shooting 9 people at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night appeared in court Wednesday for the second time this week.

Deangelo Parnell was in court for an arraignment hearing where he issued a plea of not guilty.

Parnell was booked into Metro Jail on Saturday.

His bond was set earlier this week at $60,000 for each of the 9 counts of attempted murder. The total bond equals $540,000.

Police say Parnell opened fire in the concourse of the stadium. The shooting followed a fight earlier in the evening, during which Parnell pulled out a gun but didn’t fire, police said.

Six of the victims have been released from the hospital.

Parnell will be back in court for a preliminary hearing October 8.

