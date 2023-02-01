PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log.

Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. 7, Bush was found in his vehicle dead from a gunshot wound. His car and body were found on Prichard Avenue.

WKRG News 5 spoke with members of Bush’s family who said all he wanted was to make his family proud.

“He just wanted to make us proud. And his father proud of whatever he did do. We’re gonna miss him so much. He didn’t deserve it,” said Fema Harris, one of Bush’s sisters.

Bush left behind five children and eight siblings.

Todd has been in police custody since Jan. 11, however, Todd busted his leg and had surgery. He has been in the hospital until he was transported and booked into jail on Feb. 1.