THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Court documents showed that the suspect of the fatal motorcycle crash in Theodore, 21-year-old Jonathan Wheeler, was reportedly racing his 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche truck.

The crash, which happened on Old Pascagoula Road in front of the Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, resulted in the death of 21-year-old Darren Balthaser and injured 18-year-old Dylan Wilkerson.

Balthaser was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I thank God, that he had his arms around Dylan when this horrible accident happened, and I still have my son,” Skye Bosarge, Dylan’s mother, said.

Court documents showed that Wheeler was reportedly racing, and neighbors said the truck had come over a hill into oncoming traffic, which made it impossible for the motorcycles and the truck to see each other.

Wheeler was originally charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, but court documents showed that one of those charges has since been updated to leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Wilkerson has been through multiple surgeries to reconstruct his arms, which Bosarge said had been completely crushed.

“We’re all trying to pull together and pray very hard that he has a full recovery and comes out of this just a wonderful person as he was before this happened,” Bosarge said.

Bosarge said that Dylan is out of the Intensive Care Unit and is in stable condition.

“I had heard that there was a wreck, and I had got an instant gut feeling that, I just knew that it was either Darren or Dylan,” Nicholas Harbison, a friend of Darren and Dylan, said.

Doctors continue to monitor Wilkersons condition, but his family said he still has more procedures to go through.

“I almost passed out and I started crying, you know. I really didn’t believe it at first until reality set in,” Harbison said.

Bosarge said that when Dylan is out of the hospital, he hopes to advocate for motorcycle safety.

The family has created a GoFundMe for Dylan’s injuries.