Suspect in December Satsuma shooting death booked into Mobile Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a Satsuma man last month is now in Mobile Metro Jail. 37-year-old Jennifer Hudson was booked into jail late Friday night. She was arrested last month in Crisp County Georgia and charged with the murder of Brent Allen. It appears Hudson was recently extradited to Mobile.

She is one of two people charged in this Satsuma shooting death. 51-year-old Wayne Beasley was also charged with murder in this case. He was extradited from Georgia to Mobile more than two weeks ago. Both suspects are from Georgia.