MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of four men accused of murder in the high-profile deaths of a local rapper’s grandparents is expected to face a judge today. Terrance Watkins will enter a plea today.

25-year-old Terrance Watkins was re-booked into Mobile Metro Jail this week. Later this morning he’ll likely enter a not guilty plea to two counts of murder and shooting into an occupied building.

This goes back to February 2021 when Tony and Leila Lewis were found dead after a fire at their home on Dr. Thomas Avenue.

A fire broke out on the evening of February 17, 2021. The blaze was so big, that several came out to watch.

The two victims are the grandparents of local rapper Honeykomb Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones. He posted to his Instagram at the time he was sorry his grandparents got “caught up” in his mess.

Darren Southhall, Jamarcus Chambers and Patrick Lewis were also charged with the same crimes. Three of the four suspects were in custody for other cases when the first charges came down for the murders in February 2022.