MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Ocean Springs Police Department confirmed 22-year-old Fadarius Williams is the suspect in the shooting that killed one and injured seven others.

Jail records show Williams has a Mobile address, and he was arrested by the Mobile Police Department and booked into Mobile Metro Jail Saturday evening.

According to Captain Ryan LeMaire with Ocean Springs Police, Williams is charged with first degree murder.

Ocean Springs Police responded to The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs Friday night a little before 11:00 p.m. The victim is Chase Harmon, 19, of Pascagoula.