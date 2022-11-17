MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the suspects accused in the shooting at the Mother’s Finest convenience store back in September says the co-defendant put him up to it.

The shooting happened back in September, and it left the owner, Grover Stewart, permanently paralyzed from the waist down.

In a preliminary hearing Thursday morning, both suspects Jalunnie Bradley, 19, and a 16-year-old suspect, whose name we can’t disclose due to his age, appeared before a judge.

Detective George Busbee from Mobile Police Department testified in the case. He says the juvenile suspect confessed to officers that he shot the owner because Bradley put him up to it.

Prosecutors say the two were attempting to rob the store, but they did not get any money.

According to Busbee, Bradley told police that he had nothing to do with the shooting. Bradley claimed he and the 16-year-old suspect arrived at the store at the same time, and it was a coincidence.

Busbee testified that the 16-year-old suspect admitted to everything and pointed everything at Bradley.

Investigators pulled surveillance video of the store, and Busbee testified that the video shows Bradley and the 16-year-old suspect enter the store, and they both have the firearm in their possession at some point.

Investigators also seized a 9mm handgun which matches shell casings from the gun.

Busbee also testified Mobile Police spoke to a witness who was parked in a car was able to describe Bradley and the juvenile suspect accurately and their testimony matched what was captured in the surveillance video.

Both Bradley and the juvenile suspect are facing attempted murder charges.

Judge George Zoghby says this case is going to a grand jury.