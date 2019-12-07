Suspect in Alabama Bar and Lounge shooting released from hospital, charged with murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Friday, Dec. 6, the suspect in the shooting at Alabama Bar and Lounge, 22-year-old Wesley Ledbetter, was released from the hospital and transported to jail. Ledbetter has been charged with murder.

On Saturday, November 16, 2019 at approximately 11:54 p.m., Police responded to the Alabama Bar and Lounge, located at 10071 Airport Boulevard in reference to people fighting in the parking and a report of one shot. Officers arrived at the location and discovered the 31-year-old male victim later identified as Michael Beasley had been shot and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Ledbetter was also shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

