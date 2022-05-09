MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the three people arrested last year in a shooting that injured five people at Ladd-Peebles stadium is back behind bars. 20-year-old Jai Scott was arrested by Mobile Police Saturday.

According to an incident report from MPD, police pulled over a vehicle Saturday afternoon at the intersection of O’Conner Street and Downs Court. That’s near the Michael Figures Community Center. Police said Scott was a passenger in the car and had a stolen gun and drugs. Jai Scott was charged with receiving stolen property, marijuana possession and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Scott was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after the shooting at Ladd in October of 2021. He was the first of three people to be arrested in a shocking act of violence that stunned Mobile. In a court hearing last year, investigators say Scott got into an argument with one of the victims and others before the shooting happened.