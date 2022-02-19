MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man killed early last year is back in jail. Jail records indicate 23-year-old Julian Sullivan was re-booked into Mobile Metro Jail Friday afternoon on a warrant for felony murder. He’s one of four people charged in connection to the shooting death of Bradley Nall from early 2021.

Jail records indicate this is not a new charge. In February 2021 he turned himself into metro jail on a charge of felony murder and was released on bond in September. It’s not clear why he was rebooked on this charge this weekend.

Bradley Nall was found shot to death in his car on Randlett Drive in early 2021. Three other people — Mary Butler, Selena Tisdale, and Demarcus Reynolds were also charged in his death in what prosecutors described as a robbery that escalated to murder.