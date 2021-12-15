Suspect in 2019 Mardi Gras shooting pleads guilty to multiple charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect in the 2019 Mardi Gras parade shooting that left a young girl injured pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Matthew Isiah Carl entered a blind plea of guilty to the charges of second-degree assault, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and first-degree receiving stolen property.

The assault and shooting charges stem from the 2019 shootout between rival gangs after a Mardi Gras parade in downtown Mobile. Two people were shot, including the girl. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.

While out on bond in that case, Carl was later apprehended by police after a high-speed chase through a Mobile neighborhood. Carl was found in possession of stolen firearms in both incidents.

Carl’s sentencing is set for Feb. 9, 2022. A trial is set for Jan. 10, 2022, for two remaining co-defendants in the Mardi Gras shooting case.