MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man charged with manslaughter in a November 2019 shooting at a shopping center on University Boulevard and Cottage Hill has been sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Jimaurice Pierce was originally charged with murder, but took a blind plea for a manslaughter charge, according to the DA’s office.

Pierce, who was 16-years-old at the time, turned himself into police seven days after the shooting on Dec. 3, 2019. The shooting happened on Nov. 27, 2019. Andre Gable, 21, died in the shooting.

Pierce is also charged with attempted murder and assault for a December 2022 shooting at the I-65 Walmart.

In reference to the Walmart shooting on Dec. 27, 2022, officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter on I-65 Service Road South for shots fired. Through an investigation, police said two separate groups were involved. One group was at the self-checkout line when the other group walked into the store and started firing. Karmelo Derks and Darrius Rowser were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the Walmart shooting.

A trial has not been set for Pierce’s alleged involvement in the Walmart shooting.