Suspect in 2018 fatal shooting on Joe Carl Road in Theodore sentenced to life

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)-Organizers of the annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup, forced to postpone the event because of last weekend's weather, have rescheduled for this Saturday. They are now focusing on removing Hurricane Sally debris and litter from our coastal waterways. The following is a press release, outlining the areas that will be covered and how you can pitch in.

Mobile, Alabama – The Alabama Coastal Cleanup has been rescheduled to take place this Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Event organizers have modified cleanup zone accessibility to accommodate coastal communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, which made landfall as a category 2 storm near Orange Beach, Alabama, on September 16.