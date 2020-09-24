Suspect in 2018 fatal shooting on Joe Carl Road in Theodore sentenced to life

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect found guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting on Joe Carl Road, Shuantell Fountain, was sentenced to life for the murder of Carlos Stacy.
In January of 2018, officers discovered the body of a man with a gunshot wound. After a homicide investigation was conducted, Fountain was found responsible for the crime.
