Suspect in 1980 cold case murder to keep wearing ankle monitor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man charged in the 1980 murder of Sandra Williams will not be getting out of his ankle monitor.

A judge on Thursday denied a request by Alvin Ray Allen to get rid of his electronic monitoring.

Last September, Mobile Police arrested Allen nearly 40 years after he allegedly committed the crime.

Williams was 19 when her body was found in Toulminville on September 11, 1980.

Alvin Ray Allen, Sandra Williams

LATEST POSTS: