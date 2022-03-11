MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department have identified one suspect in the shooting at a M & M food mart in Theodore.

Trenteon King, 22, is the man suspected of shooting two people at the food mart Thursday, March 10 in Theodore, according to the MPD.

Officers were called to M & M food mart at Highway 90 at about 6:45 p.m. While investigating, officers determined that two people were shot. One victim went to her parent’s home at Bowers Lane, which is less than two miles from the scene.

The two victims had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the MPD.