Suspect hits officer after domestic violence call to McGough Court

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a domestic violence call to McGough Court Thursday morning, 25-year-old Kentreaz Dees hit an officer in the face.

According to the report, officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at 7:50 AM involving a firearm within that area. Dees attempted to drive away but officers stopped him and initiated a traffic stop.

While being patted down, Dees hit an officer in the face and caused a minor injury to a second officer.

Police say they found two stolen handguns while doing a vehicle search. Dees was arrested and charged accordingly.

