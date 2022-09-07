MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect in a cold case murder from 2007 pleaded not guilty today.

Jhordis Woods is charged with the murder of 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson. She was shot and killed during a home invasion.

Woods is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Robinson. Prosecutors believe Woods was one of two people who broke into the home. They believe that Woods was not the one who shot the gun, and that the person who did is still out there.

Investigators linked Woods to the case after a witness came forward. Trial is set to start November of this year.