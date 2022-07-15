MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a possible gun thief crashed into a curb while fleeing from a traffic stop.

Officers were called to Cody and Cottage Hill Roads Thursday, July 14, about two vehicles seen speeding along the roads. When an officer stopped one of the speeding cars, the man gave them his ID and then drove away from the traffic stop.

Police decided not to chase the driver out of concern for public safety, as the area was congested. The officer was not at that time aware that the driver might have stolen a weapon.

Police said they believe the men met about a vehicle sale. Police said the potential buyer left his weapon in the suspect’s car and the suspect drove away. The buyer tried to chase the seller.

After the traffic stop and police declined to pursue the fleeing suspect, the suspect crashed the vehicle into a curb. The vehicle caught fire and the suspect ran from the scene.

Police said the suspect might face several charges including theft of property, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.