MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say a suspect fired a shot while being tackled by an officer.

According to Mobile Police, officers approached 38-year-old Darren Sykes on Plover Street Wednesday afternoon while looking for another person.

Police say Sykes showed a gun and tried to run away. An officer tackled him, and that’s when police say Sykes fired a shot.

No one was struck, and no injuries were reported from the incident, police say.