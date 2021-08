MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When the Winn-Dixie on Schillinger Road called the police on Christopher White, White fled and a manhunt ensued.

SWAT and K-9 units from the Mobile Police Department joined the Thursday afternoon hunt, but failed to find him and were forced to give up the search.

White already had two felony warrants. He will now also face an attempting to elude charge.