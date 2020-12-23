Suspect burglarizes woman’s condo in Mobile while she sleeps

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a man accused of burglarizing a woman’s condo on Dauphin Street while she was asleep on her couch Tuesday.

29-year-old Donald Ramsey went onto the Robert’s Brothers property and gained entrance into the victim’s condo. She says Ramsey stole several items from her refrigerator and condo before his departure.

The victim says she even captured video of Ramsey the night before also burglarizing a model apartment at their Robert’s Brothers property.

Police found Ramsey while at the scene and took him into custody.

