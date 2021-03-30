Suspect, attorney and alleged victim speak on Spring Hill College rape arrest

MOBILE, Ala, (WKRG) — Vassil Kokali turned himself in on rape, sodomy and burglary charges Tuesday morning. He bonded out by Tuesday evening. WKRG News 5 cameras were there as he left Mobile Metro Jail.

“Yes, I’m innocent, it’s a lie,” he said. “The job of the police is to find the truth. They’ll find the truth, and after that, we’ll have a much better conversation, I’m sure.”

Kokali, a Spring Hill soccer player, was formally charged during a bond hearing Tuesday — an initial relief to alleged victim Audrey Cox, who has been vocal about the incident on social media. She claims Kokali violently assaulted her in her dorm room after a night out downtown in mid-March.

“The fact that he was arrested and bonded out in the same day… that’s like got me on edge. I was excited. and now I’m. ugh, disappointed,” she said. After she shared her experience on social media, students and alumni gathered on campus to call for change.

Kokali’s attorney says both parties were “highly intoxicated,” but that the sex was consensual.

“For him to say it was consensual — petrifying, disgusting, humiliating,” Cox said.

Kokali, an Italian citizen, was ordered to surrender his passport. He was at Spring Hill on a soccer scholarship.

“I have a stack of character letters a number of which are females he is friends with, that he had engaged in sexual encounters with who have described him as nothing but very kind, compassionate, this is completely out of character for anyone that knows him well,” said Megan Doggett, his attorney.

Kokali is due back in court April 6.