PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Labor Day.

Sherman Fritz, 28, was booked into Metro Jail Monday and charged with murder.

According to Prichard Police, Fritz shot the victim, 41-year-old Mario Robbins, several times on Irby Street. Robbins was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have not revealed a motive for the killing.