MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Kaylee Smith watched as her fiance Michael Beasley was shot and killed outside of Alabama's Bar and Lounge in November. "It's very hard. It's something I deal with every day," Smith said.

The two were going to get married at the end of the year. "He was my best friend. We traveled a lot. We raced a lot. Now it's just getting used to him not being here, but living on his legacy at the same time," said Smith.