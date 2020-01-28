Suspect accused of shooting himself in the chest following murder expected back in court

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting another man to death and then shooting himself in the chest is expected back in court this morning. Wesley Ledbetter is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing and bond reduction hearing this morning.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Michael Beasley outside Alabama’s Bar and Lounge in west Mobile back in November. Family members says Beasley was a beloved member of the region’s tight-knit racing community. Ledbetter is accused of shooting Beasley in November and he wasn’t released from the hospital until December.

In court earlier this month, Ledbetter’s attorney argued his client needed his bond reduced from $200,000 to something more affordable. Chase Dearman claimed his client was in dire health and not receiving the medical care he needed for his wound inside Mobile Metro Jail. The judge assured the defense attorney he’d personally follow-up with jail administrators to make sure Ledbetter was getting the care he needed.

In addition to a decision on whether to lower the bond, we may learn more today about what happened the night Michael Beasley was killed. We expect to hear testimony from at least one investigator from the state before a judge decides whether or not to send the case to the grand jury.

