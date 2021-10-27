‘Surviving Clotilda’ film to premiere at SCAD Film Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WKRG) — Three and a half years ago, the Clotilda was discovered in the Mobile Delta. Now, a film about what happened on the ship in the mid-1800s is about to be released.

The Clotilda was the last known U.S. slave ship to bring captives to the U.S. from Africa. It arrived in Mobile Bay with more than 100 slaves after the slave trade was suspended in the country. A student-produced 25-minute documentary on the ship’s history called “Surviving Clotilda” has been in the works and premieres Oct. 28 at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

The virtual premiere of the documentary can be viewed here. A team of more than 30 Savannah College of Arts and Design students worked closely with the descendants to thoroughly research the history of the Clotilda and tell the story from their point of view. The film was commissioned by the City of Mobile/Visit Mobile through the university’s collaborative innovation studio SCADpro.

Emily Gonzalez with Visit Mobile spoke on the 4 on 5 Wednesday about the documentary. You can watch the full interview in the video above.