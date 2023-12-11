MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were caught on surveillance video Sunday stealing from a local Piggly Wiggly, according to the Mobile Police Department.

An MPD news release said officers were called to a Piggly Wiggly on Navco Road around 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of a theft.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Officers arrived at the scene and viewed surveillance video from the store.

The video allegedly showed two people pretending to scan groceries but instead placing them in the bags without paying for them.

When officers arrived, one of the suspects had left the store, but Stephanie Denise Hawthorne, 30, of Mobile, was arrested.

Hawthorne was taken to Mobile Metro Jail and charged with organized retail theft.

This investigation is ongoing.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Waterfront Rescue Mission locations getting ready for colder week