MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Compelling new security camera footage captured the moment a bystander ran for his life after a drive-by shooting at Clark’s Gas Station on Moffett Road. Police are using the video in hopes of pinpointing a suspect.

Mobile Police Officers responded to the scene at about 9:45 pm on June 17.

Surveillance video showed the suspect walking into the store to buy a few items.

The suspect, who drives a maroon SUV, then walked outside where another camera angle showed them talking to a person known to be driving a white car before they both leave the scene together.

A few minutes later, the suspect returned to the scene and fired multiple shots from his car at a man standing at the passenger side door of a white car pumping gas. Footage showed the suspect being trailed by the same white car that left the parking lot with him earlier.

Nobody was injured in this shooting; however, police said the victim’s vehicle was damaged.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.