MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Surge Entertainment, an “ultimate family entertainment center” co-owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, announced they are looking to hire 200 employees this week through job fairs at Bel Air Mall.

WKRG first brought the news of a Mobile location in February 2023, the first in Alabama. The entertainment center will include bowling, sport and golf simulators, laser tag, wall climbing, an arcade and full bar and restaurant.

Surge Entertainment is looking to hire servers, bartenders, food runners, line cooks, a variety of entertainment staff and more.

There will be open interviews this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

There will be hiring managers set up in the corridor outside JCPenny and across from Rue 221. You must bring two forms of identification “as many offers will be made on the spot,” according to the release.