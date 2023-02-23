MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Surge Entertainment, an “ultimate family entertainment center” co-owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced they will be opening a new location in the Bel Air Mall in Mobile, according to a press release.

The entertainment center will include bowling, sport and golf simulators, laser tag, wall climbing, an arcade and full bar and restaurant. The Mobile location will be the “first of its kind to offer the ever-growing sport of pickleball as well as a themed mini-golf course,” reads the release. There will also be Go-Kart tracks.

“With its ability to entertain kids and adults, Surge expects to be a top-tier destination for special events, such as corporate events, birthday parties or holiday parties,” reads the release. “Whether you’re looking for a fun night out with friends or a romantic date night, Surge is the perfect spot for an unforgettable time.”

Surge will be holding job fairs in the coming months. More information will be released later.

“I can’t wait to open our fourth Surge Entertainment Center location nationwide right here in Mobile! With all of the unique attractions we offer, it’s sure to make Surge Entertainment a top destination spot in Mobile.” stated Brees. “We created Surge Entertainment with families in mind and fun for all ages. You won’t want to leave…and this will be your destination spot for birthday parties, events, get-togethers with friends or just family fun. There is something here for everyone!”

The exact location is 3201 Airport Blvd and will be the fourth center the company has opened since 2019. The company plans to open it early quarter two of 2023.

For a full list of locations opening, visit the Surge Entertainment website.