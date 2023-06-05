MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — An upcoming US Supreme Court decision could have a major impact on congressional districts in Alabama and nationwide. A ruling is expected by the end of the month. Allen V. Milligan is one of the major cases in front of SCOTUS this term. It could change the way districts are drawn–possibly rearranging Alabama District 1 and other places. Others say a ruling in favor of the current lines could further erode what’s left of the Voting Rights Act.

I spoke with the plaintiff in the case, Evan Milligan with Alabama Forward. At issue, in this case, is whether Alabama’s new congressional districts are unconstitutional. According to coverage in SCOTUS Blog, the State of Alabama says they’ve used a race-neutral approach and that their districts comply with section two of the Voting Rights Act. But the plaintiffs claim the boundaries disenfranchise black voters making one majority-minority district.

“We can create a fairer system using these federal guidelines. And then that creates political districts where folks can run. And then you have a diverse more diverse set of options, where you have people who can consider candidates and candidates can consider communities that they may not have been as inclined to get to know,” said plaintiff Evan Milligan via Zoom Sunday morning. Plaintiffs contend two of Alabama’s seven congressional districts should be majority black in line with the percentage of the black voting age population. SCOTUS could uphold the districts or defer to the lower court decision which may require the state to redraw them again.