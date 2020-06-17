Sunny Side Theater performs first LIVE performance in Mobile since start of the pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The first live performances are back to Mobile! Sunny Side Theater took their performances outside. The show must go on!

Last weekend they performed Legally Blonde and this weekend they are showcasing Alladian! News 5 Colleen Peterson got a sneak peak at the rehearsal with Chris Paragone, the director, to talk about how COVID-19 has altered their plans.

“Legally Blonde and Alladin are the first live performances in Mobile since COVID-19 and our ticketing online company, on the stage, said that we are the first live performance to be done nation wide since March,” Chris said.

There are certain challenges they face performing outside from hot temperatures to rain.

“When me moved in Legally Blonde last weekend it was during a Tropical Storm and that was a struggle in and of itself,” Chris explained. “This week its been hot but the kids have been really great the parents have been super helpful and have been donating ice and water.”

Absolute entertainment and and show biz theatrical are working with them to set up the sound and lighting. He encourages everyone to come out to the show this weekend. The performance is at Spring Hill College at the times listed below.

Thursday, June 18th at 7 pm

Friday, June 19th at 5pm and 7pm

Saturday, June 20th 4th 5pm and 7 pm

Sunday, June 21st at 7pm

Prices are $15 for adults, $11 for students and seniors, $7 for kids 12 and under.

