Sunday evening drive-by leaves no injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 7:10 PM, on Sunday, July 12, 2020 police responded to the 1100 block of Lucile Street in reference to shots being fired.

A man was sitting on his porch when he stated a dark colored older model vehicle drove by, made a u-turn and fired shots at him. Bullets went through the front door into the house and in the car in the driveway.

The man on his porch sustained no injuries. The man also said he had never seen the shooter before.

