WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers were involved in a chase in Wilmer Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the chase began at Joe Ching Road and ended at the dead end of Juniper Creek Drive West at a private property. An unknown number of people ran from the 2000 Ford F350.

Officials said the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit is going to the area to assist. The chase began after troopers attempted to make a traffic stop.

