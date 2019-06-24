Study: New Hampshire is the most patriotic state, Alabama barely cracks top 20

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With the Fourth of July right around the corner, and patriotic displays becoming a common sight, a new study ranks the most patriotic states in the country.

Alabama comes in at 19 on WalletHub’s list of 2019’s Most Patriotic States in America. Florida is right behind at number 20. Mississippi is a few spots lower at 26.

For the study, WalletHub looked at things such as enlisted military members, veterans per capita, and AmeriCorps volunteers.

New Hampshire topped the list as America’s most patriotic state, while New Jersey was deemed the least patriotic.

See the full study here.

